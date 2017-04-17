Billion Auto – Daytime Automotive Detailer

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

COME GROW WITH US!

The Billion Automotive family is looking for individuals to expand its Detailing Centers.

Automotive Detailers WANTED!

Billion Auto is seeking ambitious, hardworking individuals to join our Detailing Team!

No experience is necessary.

Billion Automotive offers a STABLE WORK ENVIRONMENT with COMPETITIVE WAGES AND BENEFITS PACKAGES to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Requirements:

• Valid Driver’s license

• Good Communication Skills

• Efficient

• Must be able to work individually or on a team system

Contact Information:

Human Resources

3604 S. Westport Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

605-679-3942

jobs@billionauto.com

APPLY in person at our Human Resource office (address above) Monday-Friday 8am-5pm. Our office is connected to KDLT news station.

OR Apply on our career site using the URL below!

http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/automotive-detailer-sioux-falls-sd/view/1485