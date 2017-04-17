Billion Auto – Part Time Cashier

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

Billion Auto is currently hiring for a part time cashier to join our busy service team! This position will include three evenings a week from 4pm-6pm, as well as two Saturdays per month from 8am to 6pm.

Duties:

• Post cash, credit card and check receipts.

• Record CC sales, Transactions over $100 and Deductibles to the spreadsheets.

• Make popcorn and coffee as needed all day.

• Keep pop and water cooler full.

• Keep cookies, candy and coffee stocked.

• Prepare cash and check deposits. Send cash to bank and checks to the office.

• Other duties as assigned

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Requirements:

• High School Diploma or Equivalent

• Valid Driver’s License

• Organization skills and attention to detail

Contact Information:

Human Resources

3604 S. Westport Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

jobs@billionauto.com

APPLY: In person at our Human Resource office (address above, open Monday-Friday 8am-5pm, connected to KDLT news station) OR at our career site using the url below!

http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/part-time-cashier-sioux-falls-sd/view/1479