Billion Auto – Part Time Cashier
Billion Automotive
Job Location:
Sioux Falls
Job Description:
Billion Auto is currently hiring for a part time cashier to join our busy service team! This position will include three evenings a week from 4pm-6pm, as well as two Saturdays per month from 8am to 6pm.
Duties:
• Post cash, credit card and check receipts.
• Record CC sales, Transactions over $100 and Deductibles to the spreadsheets.
• Make popcorn and coffee as needed all day.
• Keep pop and water cooler full.
• Keep cookies, candy and coffee stocked.
• Prepare cash and check deposits. Send cash to bank and checks to the office.
• Other duties as assigned
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Requirements:
• High School Diploma or Equivalent
• Valid Driver’s License
• Organization skills and attention to detail
Contact Information:
Human Resources
3604 S. Westport Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
jobs@billionauto.com
APPLY: In person at our Human Resource office (address above, open Monday-Friday 8am-5pm, connected to KDLT news station) OR at our career site using the url below!
http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/part-time-cashier-sioux-falls-sd/view/1479