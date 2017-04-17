Billion Auto – Sales Consultant

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

Are you tired of people telling you what you are worth? Are you ready to show your employer what you are worth? As a sales associate with Billion Automotive, you can do exactly that.

There are plenty of sales positions in today’s market for you to choose from… so why should you choose Billion Auto?

–We offer UPWARD MOBILITY with opportunities of advancement throughout our corporation. Almost all of our current managers and directors started as sales associates.

–We offer a STABLE INCOME with a guaranteed base salary. Volume bonuses in addition to this base salary are also offered, as well as an annual bonus for all sales associates.

–We offer FLEXIBLE SCHEDULING. We believe in a balanced work/home life.

–We offer 26 dealerships including 18 franchises in the Midwest with over 7000 vehicles in our inventory. Regardless of what franchise our sales associates are based out of, they can sell from any of our dealerships in Montana, South Dakota, and Iowa.

–We offer a COMPETITIVE BENEFITS package that includes health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance as well as 401(K) with an employer match after one year of employment.

When you are ready to take control of your income and future, apply with us.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Requirements:

Our ideal candidate will have a valid driver’s license/clean driving record, strong customer service skills, basic computer and phone skills, and a desire to serve our guests for a lifetime.

Contact Information:

Human Resources

3604 S. Westport Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

605-679-3942

jobs@billionauto.com

To apply: Apply in person Monday-Friday 8am-5pm at our Human Resource office (address above). Our office is connected to KDLT news station, directly behind the Target that is on Louise Avenue.

OR

Apply on our career site: http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/sales-professional-sioux-falls-sd/view/1385