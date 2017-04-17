Billion Auto – Service Tech

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

Billion Automotive is a family owned company with over 25 locations across the Midwest. Our team is expanding – and we are hiring a full time automotive service tech! All skill levels encouraged to apply.

Our Commitment to You:

• Above Average Pay with Competitive, Aggressive Pay Plans

• Paid Time Off

• Competitive Benefits and 401(K) with employer match

• Family-run and family focused organization that has been in business for 81 years

• Opportunity to grow within the organization – we promote from within!

Job Responsibilities of Auto Service Techs:

• Diagnose and repair vehicle automotive systems including engine, steering, suspension, brakes and air conditioning to required specifications.

• Perform vehicle inspection to identify necessary repairs.

• Provide labor and time estimates for all repair work.

• Inspect and test vehicles to determine necessary and applicable repair work.

• Participate in on-going company and manufacturing training and education programs, to stay current and abreast of changing technology.

• Provide and maintain a basic inventory of required hand tools.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Requirements:

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

• Prior automotive repair experience

• Ability to multi-task in a fast paced work environment

• Strong organizational skills and detail oriented

• Possess a valid in-state driver’s license and have an acceptable driving record

Contact Information:

Human Resources

3604 S. Westport Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

605-679-3942

jobs@billionauto.com

APPLY: Apply at our Human resource office (Address Above – open Monday-Friday 8am-5pm – connected to KDLT news station) or apply on our career site using the URL below.

http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/automotive-service-tech-sioux-falls-sd/view/1481