Billion Auto – Service Tech
Billion Automotive
Job Location:
Sioux Falls
Job Description:
Billion Automotive is a family owned company with over 25 locations across the Midwest. Our team is expanding – and we are hiring a full time automotive service tech! All skill levels encouraged to apply.
Our Commitment to You:
• Above Average Pay with Competitive, Aggressive Pay Plans
• Paid Time Off
• Competitive Benefits and 401(K) with employer match
• Family-run and family focused organization that has been in business for 81 years
• Opportunity to grow within the organization – we promote from within!
Job Responsibilities of Auto Service Techs:
• Diagnose and repair vehicle automotive systems including engine, steering, suspension, brakes and air conditioning to required specifications.
• Perform vehicle inspection to identify necessary repairs.
• Provide labor and time estimates for all repair work.
• Inspect and test vehicles to determine necessary and applicable repair work.
• Participate in on-going company and manufacturing training and education programs, to stay current and abreast of changing technology.
• Provide and maintain a basic inventory of required hand tools.
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Requirements:
SKILLS & EXPERIENCE
• Prior automotive repair experience
• Ability to multi-task in a fast paced work environment
• Strong organizational skills and detail oriented
• Possess a valid in-state driver’s license and have an acceptable driving record
Contact Information:
Human Resources
3604 S. Westport Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
605-679-3942
jobs@billionauto.com
APPLY: Apply at our Human resource office (Address Above – open Monday-Friday 8am-5pm – connected to KDLT news station) or apply on our career site using the URL below.
http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/automotive-service-tech-sioux-falls-sd/view/1481