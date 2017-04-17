Helping Victims Of Child Abuse During National Child Abuse Prevention & Awareness Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – During National Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month, state groups say abuse continues to be a serious problem in South Dakota.

Child Advocacy Centers of South Dakota say they’ve seen more than 1,600 cases of child abuse in the last year across their 5 centers.

Jolene’s task force has gathered data on child abuse cases for the last three years and projects about 4,000 cases of child abuse happen statewide each year, specifically child sexual abuse.

Officials encourage residents to learn the signs of child abuse and report when they see something wrong

“They don’t have to investigate, the police department will do the investigation, child protection services will. But if there are concerns it’s worth making a call,” said Casey Murschel a Chapter Coordinator at the Child Advocacy Centers of South Dakota.

Child’s Voice in Sioux Falls and the child advocacy state chapter will host “Henry’s Run” 5k on April 29th in Falls Park.

Proceeds support child advocacy centers in Sioux Falls and across the state.

Participants can register online at allsportscentral.com