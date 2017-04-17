Derek Miles Awarded Bronze Medal For 2008 Olympic Games

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The U.S. Olympic Committee awarded a bronze medal to South Dakota pole vaulter Derek Miles today. The ceremony took place at USD in Vermillion where Miles now works as a track coach.

Miles placed 4th in the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, China. However, the Olympic Committee says testing shows a Ukranian pole vaulter who placed ahead of Miles had been doping.

So he was disqualified and Miles was awarded the medal which he received today. Track a field officials say advances in their testing technology has allowed them to go back and test for banned substances.

Miles says he is thrilled to have the medal hanging around his neck, even if it is 9 years later,“I always felt like I was missing something to hang my hat on and so this is special in that respect that I can look back and say ok well you at least there’s something there that I feel like you know is kinda worthy of the career.”

Senator John Thune and his staff were instrumental in making sure miles got his medal. Thune says all South Dakotans should be proud of Miles and his accomplishments on and off the field of competition.