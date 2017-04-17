Driver Airlifted To Hospital In Early Morning Rollover

DELL RAPIDS, S.D.- A driver was airlifted to a local hospital after a rollover crash in Dell Rapids early Monday morning.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene at Jasper Street and 482nd Avenue around 12:25 a.m. on Monday for a single-car rollover accident. The cause of the accident is being investigated by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the car rolled over through a ditch and into a nearby field. Police say a passerby saw the crash and called 911. Dell Rapids Fire Rescue and Dell Rapids Ambulance also assisted with the accident.

There were no other passengers in the car.