Environmental Services Manager

Sanford Health

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

Plans, directs and supervises the housekeeping department for a healthcare facility. Developing policies, processes and quality control systems on housekeeping activities (disinfection, cleaning, sterilization, waste management, etc.) to ensure a clean and safe healthcare environment. Developing and managing the budget for housekeeping function in a healthcare organization. Monitoring the housekeeping department to ensure compliance with all healthcare regulatory agency codes. Ensuring staff is properly trained to perform their jobs and improve customer satisfaction.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree of past experience commensurate with areas of responsibility.

Contact Information:

Sanford Health Human Resources

talent@sanfordhealth.org

http://sanfordhealth.jobs/sioux-falls-sd/manager-environmental-services-environmental-services/B52BBC6C7BC440FBA680C79C7556C030/job/