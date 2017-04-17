Ex-South Dakota National Guard Member Settles Work Lawsuit

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A former member of the South Dakota Air National Guard is settling her lawsuit against a company she claimed broke the law when it fired her while she was on active duty attending training.

The settlement agreement announced Monday by the Justice Department calls for BioFusion Health Products Inc. to pay Amber Ishmael $3,000 in back pay. But the Rapid City-based retailer of dietary supplements is not admitting wrongdoing as part of the settlement.

The Justice Department filed the lawsuit in September on Ishmael’s behalf and said the company violated the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act when it fired Ishmael in February 2015.

But BioFusion said that Ishmael was fired for her poor performance.