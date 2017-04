Lancers Sweep Tigers in GPAC Baseball

Kemp's HR backs Stone's 3-hitter

MITCHELL, SD… The Mount Marty Lancers enjoyed their road trip to Cadwell Park in Mitchell Monday. Brandon Kemp belted a long HR, Ethan Lynn had a 2-run double and Dakota Stone twirled a 3-hit shutout in game one as the Lancers won 5-0 and followed that up with a 4-3 win in game two.