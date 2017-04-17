Miles Gets Olympic Medal 9 Years Later

Exciting day for Derek Miles

VERMILLION, SD…University of South Dakota vault coach Derek Miles had to wait 9 extra years for his Olympic bronze medal but it was worth the wait Monday in Vermillion. In 2008 Miles was disappointed with his performance which ended with a 4th place finish. But the bronze medalist was found guilty of doping violations and as a result, the 4-time Olympian was awarded the 3rd place medal which he will proudly display with all of his other memorabilia. What made Monday’s presentation even more special was sharing it with his family, friends and his athletes.