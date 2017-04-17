New Plan For Old Ice And Recreation Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The City of Sioux Falls has come up with a tentative agreement for the old Ice & Recreation Center off of I-229.

The plans are to demolish the building, and turn part of the property into housing and counseling services for ex-offenders leaving prison.

But the deal includes some give-and-take between the city and a local nonprofit.

Right now, the Ice & Recreation Center is only being used for storage.

Councilor Pat Starr says it could serve a greater purpose.

He’s been working for months to donate the property and 2.5 acres of land its sitting on, to the Glory House, who helps ex-cons get back on their feet.

“As a society we’ve invested in them in getting the help that they need to turn their lives around, turn their family lives around, now we get a chance to have them move forward and do the right thing and become effective citizens,” says Starr.

Early on, Starr ran into a snag.

The city didn’t support a free donation.

“The administration was looking for some kind of skin in the game for a lack of better way of saying it,” says Starr.

So now, a new agreement has been made.

The Glory House will pay $50,000 for 8,900 sq. ft., and in return, the city will give them 42,000 sq. ft. for free.

Then the city will auction off the other half of the land at market value.

“The Glory House has been working with developer Lloyd Companies to really look at what they need and how many units, and what they need is only about half of the property that’s there,” explains Starr.

The Ice and Recreation Center is smack dab in the middle of what will become two properties.

But Starr says that’s okay, because the city is going to pay for the building to be torn down.

“It’s old, the roof leaks, there isn’t really a floor,” says Starr. “This way [Glory House] purchases part of it and then we gift part of the land, and everyone is happy.”

City Council still needs to approve this new agreement with separate votes for the sale and donation of the land.

But Starr says all the measures are expected to pass by the end of June.