One Escaped Inmate In Custody; Search Continues For The Other

SIOUX FALLS – One of the two state prison inmates placed on escape status last week is back in custody. Inmate Sean Kilbourn was apprehended by law enforcement in Sioux Falls early Thursday and he is currently housed in the Minnehaha County Jail.

Kilbourn and Inmate Michael Clark both left the Sioux Falls Community Work Center on the grounds of the State Penitentiary April 13th to search for work release employment. Escape procedures were enacted when they failed to return to the Community Work Center at the designated time.

Clark remains on escape status.

Clark, age 31, is white, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Clark is currently serving an 8-year sentence for grand theft out of Charles Mix County and two concurrent 5-year sentences for second-degree burglary out of Miner County.

Anyone who sees or knows of Clark’s whereabouts should contact law enforcement immediately.

Failing to return to custody following an assignment or temporary leave constitutes second-degree escape, a class 5 felony, and is punishable by a maximum of five years in prison. South Dakota law states that any person who conceals any prisoner knowing that the prisoner has escaped is guilty of a Class 5 felony.