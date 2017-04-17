Police: 5 Suspects Forcibly Enter Apartment And Beat 4 People With Golf Club

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police are investigating an incident where four people say they were beaten after five suspects forcibly entered their apartment and started swinging a golf club.

Police say a report came in of several people bleeding at a gas station near 6th and Cleveland Avenue early Saturday morning around 2 a.m.

The victims say there was four people in an apartment just North of 6th and Cleveland Avenue when they heard people outside their door. The door was forcibly opened and one of the five suspects was believed to have a gun while another had a golf club. The suspect with the golf club started swinging and hitting the four victims in the apartment.

The suspects left and are still at large. The victims also left at that time with three of them heading to the gas station near 6th and Cleveland while one was found bleeding in the apartment hallway was taken to a hospital.

Police say the victims received non-life threatening but serious injuries. One of the victims, a 21-year-old suffered a skull fracture.

The suspects are described as all black males with ages possibly ranging from 15 to 25.

Police say some of the victims aren’t being very cooperative and that they are still investigating the cause of the incident.