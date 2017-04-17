UPDATE: Police Release Name Of Victim In Fatal ATV Crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– Sioux Falls Police say one man is dead after he lost control of his ATV and was ejected.

The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday on West 37th Street and South Walts Avenue.

Police say the initial investigation showed the man was driving east on west 37th street and according to witnesses the ATV was going at a high rate of speed.

The witness said the driver lost control of the ATV while coming around a curve and hit a tree ejecting the driver.

The man was not wearing a helmet and suffered a head injury. The witness then attempted to give first aid and contacted emergency services.

Police say Joshua Neal, a 24-year-old from Columbus, Ohio, died as a result of his injuries.

Alcohol or drugs are not considered to be a factor in the crash at this time.