Rapid City Woman Settles Racial Discrimination Lawsuit

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A Rapid City woman who filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against her former employer has reached a settlement.

Alicia Cline filed the federal lawsuit against a private jail services provider last year, claiming she was the target of discrimination because she isn’t Native American. Cline worked at Community Alternatives of the Black Hills in Rapid City. It’s a halfway house for federal and state inmates transitioning from incarceration.

The Rapid City Journal reports Cline alleged in the lawsuit that her supervisor became more critical and confrontational after learning she wasn’t Native American and expressed a desire to hire only Native Americans.

A recent legal motion disclosed the settlement, but terms were not disclosed.