Scoreboard Monday, April 17th
American League
Cleveland @ Twins
College Baseball
Mount Marty 5, DWU 0
Mount Marty 4, DWU 3
Valley City 8, Presentation 2
H.S Baseball
Roosevelt 11, O’Gorman 0 *Radel no-hitter
College Softball
DWU vs. Mount Marty
Boys Tennis
O’Gorman 5, Mitchell 4
Washington 8, Pierre 1
Washington 9, Brandon Valley 0
Girls Golf
O’Gorman 172, Washington 202
*41-Otta, Bell, McCormick (OG)
Spring Creek Quad
172-Canton
213-EPJ
229-SF Christian
Inc.-Beresford
*39-Kennedy Fossum (C)