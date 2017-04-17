Scoreboard Monday, April 17th

Mark Ovenden
American League

Cleveland @ Twins

College Baseball

Mount Marty 5, DWU 0

Mount Marty 4, DWU 3

Valley City 8, Presentation 2

H.S Baseball

Roosevelt 11, O’Gorman 0 *Radel no-hitter

College Softball

DWU vs. Mount Marty

Boys Tennis

O’Gorman 5, Mitchell 4

Washington 8, Pierre 1

Washington 9, Brandon Valley 0

Girls Golf

O’Gorman 172, Washington 202

*41-Otta, Bell, McCormick (OG)

Spring Creek Quad

172-Canton
213-EPJ
229-SF Christian
Inc.-Beresford

*39-Kennedy Fossum (C)

 

