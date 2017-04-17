SF Police Deliver 285 Citations, Arrest 2 For DWI In Weekend Saturation Patrol

During a weekend saturation patrol, Sioux Falls Police say they handed out 285 citations.

Police say they had 17 extra officers out patrolling 67 different complaint zones across the city on Saturday. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., they arrested two people for DWI. Police say in one of those cases, the driver was initially pulled over for speeding, traveling nearly 70 miles per hour on Russell Street.

A total of 163 speeding tickets were handed out, as well as 18 seat belt violations, one for distracted driving, and ten for running red lights.