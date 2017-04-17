Sioux Falls Meets Rock Opera In “Jesus Christ Superstar”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The Sioux Empire Community Theatre is taking on the challenge of a rock opera with their latest production of “Jesus Christ Superstar.” The musical is based on the life of Jesus Christ and his journey to Jerusalem.

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, “Jesus Christ Superstar” has become a global phenomenon over the last 40 years. Director Eric E. Parish says for his version of the show, he wanted to take a more modern approach than how the show is usually done, setting the story in the Roman Colosseum with modern costumes. Parish says before he started work on the show, he knew he “needed voices” to live up to the musical standards of the show, which is where Raine Jerke and Darren Lee come in.

Raine Jerke, who plays Jesus, says the role has been a “really humbling” experience. He says he’s been looking forward to playing the role for years, since he grew up listening to the soundtrack. Jerke says he prepped for months before his audition. This is Jerke’s second production with the Sioux Empire Community Theatre after starring in “Rock of Ages.”

The show holds a special meaning for Lee, who plays Judas. About 17 years ago, he was in another production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” which also played at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux Falls, which is where he met his wife, who played Mary at the time. She will be reprising her role as Mary is this year’s production. Though Lee says it’s a little more challenging this time around, he’s excited to share the stage again with his wife.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” will run from May 5-21 on Fridays-Sundays at the Orpheum Theatre. For more information on show times or to purchase tickets, click here or call (605) 360-4800.