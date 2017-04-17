Smoke From Grass Fire Slows Traffic On I-29

MINNEHAHA, CO. – Multiple fire departments are working to put out an extensive fire between Crooks and Baltic on Interstate 29.

Minnehaha County Emergency Management says the fire likely started out as a controlled burn, but wind helped it grow.

The fire moved north alongside the interstate and reducing traffic to one lane.

About two dozen volunteer firefighters from Crooks, Baltic and Renner responded to the fire.

Officials say this particular fire was dangerous because of how close it was to the interstate.

“The worst thing about this is that it’s completely preventable,” says Lynn DeYoung, the director of Minnhaha County Emergency Management. “This is always the result of not taking the time to do it right, so I encourage everyone in the future; do it right, make a plan and do it safely so you don’t have volunteers ruining their day and yours.”

Officials suggest calling Metro Communications and letting them know about a controlled burn before starting one.