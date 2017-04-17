Talent Acquisition Specialist

Furniture Mart USA

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

We are seeking an experienced, energetic, enthusiastic Talent Acquisition Specialist to join our fun, successful HR team! Furniture Mart USA is one of the Top 50 furniture retailers in the country, with over 1,000 employees in its 39 retail stores/distribution centers in the five-state area of SD, MN, ND, WI and IA. This position is located at Corporate Headquarters in Sioux Falls, SD.

The Talent Acquisition Specialist oversees recruiting and placement activities for our growing company. This is a hands-on recruiting role that requires a strong sense of urgency and meticulous attention to detail to fill open positions and develop talent pipelines for future staffing needs. Strong candidates will have a proven proficiency in sourcing strategies utilizing multiple channels.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

• Identify, recruit, interview, assess and maintain a continual pipeline of qualified candidates

• Partner with hiring managers to understand business and recruitment needs. Develop and implement sourcing strategies for needed positions

• Manage posting of positions on job boards, social media and government sites as well as internal postings

• Follow social media trends to utilize and develop opportunities to build talent networks

• Develop and maintain professional relationships with college, university and community college placement offices

• Schedule, coordinate and represent the company at various career fairs, campus events, community outreach and recruiting activities, and support the manager-in-training program

• Manage candidates throughout the hiring process, developing strong candidate relationships; collaborating with others to ensure a positive candidate experience throughout the selection process

• Prepare reports, documenting recruitment activity and effectiveness

Requirements:

Qualified candidates will have:

• Bachelor’s degree from four-year college or university and 2 years related experience; or equivalent combination of education and experience

• Excellent written communication skills to prepare job postings, employment advertisements, correspondence and reports

• Knowledge of sourcing and mining techniques within the recruiting space.

• Technology proficiency including e-recruitment solution software, Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access and intranet and internet capabilities.

• Ability to travel to other locations, job events, etc. Current driver’s license with acceptable driving record (per insurer’s standards)

Full-time position with complete benefit package including medical, dental, vision, life & disability insurance, 401(k)/Profit Sharing, PTO/Sick pay, great employee discounts, access to on-site company fitness center, and more!

Contact Information:

Apply online at TheFurnitureMart.com/careers. Furniture Mart USA is an Equal Opportunity Employer

jobs@furnituremartusa.com