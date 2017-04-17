Two Golf Clubs Stolen At Two Different Courses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- It’s a situation many golfers say they’ve never heard of before in Sioux Falls.

Golf bags, clubs, and all stolen at two different golf courses.

On Saturday, a golfer at Willow Run had 39-hundred dollars’ worth of equipment taken and earlier last week, similar crimes happened at Elmwood golf course where two golfers had their clubs stolen.

On a nice sunny day, you can catch Peter O’Brien at Elmwood golf course perfecting his game.

“I leave my clubs sitting outside just put them on the ground and I really don’t have any worry about it, “says O’Brien.

He says his game is improving each year, thanks to having the right equipment, which comes at a price.

“A couple hundred dollars for a full set of clubs, “says O’Brien.

But now, Peter along with other golfers say they’re a little more cautious on the course; after a couple incidents at Elmwood just last week.

Two golfers’ bags were stolen, containing their clubs and other belongings like a range finder and even a watch.

“Very odd to have been here for 30 years and not ever have it happen and then to have it happen twice in two days. Obviously, we knew it was some odd occurrence, “says President of Dakota golf management Tom Jansa.

Avid golfers are left shocked by the theft.

“Doesn’t usually happen in Sioux Falls; we don’t have a lot of incidents especially at the golf courses, “says Dolly Wait.

“People are usually pretty honest and courteous to each other. You wonder if it’s somebody who doesn’t play golf, “says O’Brien.

So as golf season gets in full swing, players aren’t just keeping an eye on their golf ball, but on all their equipment.

“You get used to your clubs and you don’t want to have to go buy a new one just because it’s been stolen. I mean new clubs are great when new ones come out, but having them stolen from you is very sad, “says Wait.

Police say they have no suspects in any of the three cases.

Willow Run says they will be adding extra security cameras and the staffs at Elmwood are informing their customers about the incidents.