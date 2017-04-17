USD’s Nilsen Sets The Bar High

Coyote freshman following in his coach's footsteps in pole vault

The heights Chris Nilsen can clear are jaw dropping.

“He’s been able to kind of take an objective or a goal that I kinda set for him and kill it and move on to the next one, and then kill that and move on to the next one.” USD Coach Derek Miles says.

Almost as astounding as the fact that this USD freshman, who goes over 18 feet almost with ease, never planned on pole vaulting.

“I’d been playing soccer since I was four years old. During my freshman year of high school that’s when I started. I needed something to do in the offseason of soccer. And then within a month I was jumping 15 and I was like yeah, I should probably stay with this!” USD Freshman Vaulter Chris Nilsen says.

It was a good decision. As a prep in Kansas City, Chris set an American high school record with a vault of 18 feet, four and three quarter inches.

And he caught the eye of Olympic Bronze Medalist Derek Miles.

“When he came in I knew he was a talented kid but I didn’t really set any height goals for him. What I wanted to do was set more technical goals for him. I’m not really concerned about what the bar is, I’m more concerned about is the jump what we want to see.” Miles says.

And that’s taken him to incredible heights just months into his college career.

Chris’ personal record of 18 feet, 8 and 1/4 inches during the indoor season set a national Under-20 record and helped him become the second Coyote to win a National Championship.

“To be able to stay here, rep the Coyotes, like I’m doing right now, and be successful at it at the same time, that’s a dream.” Chris says.

Which leads you to wonder if he’ll follow in his coaches Olympic footsteps.

“It’s kind of like the national meet. I think that might be step ten and we have five more steps to go before we get there.” Miles says.

If that happens….

“It’s a dream that we don’t know if we can have it or make it, but we try our hardest to get there, and that’s what I’m trying to do right now.” Nilsen says.

….Look for Chris to continue raising the bar!

Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.