City Announces More Intersections To Have Flashing Traffic Signals At Night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Soon Sioux Falls drivers will need to wait a lesser amount of time at several intersections at night.

The City of Sioux Falls is making changes to some traffic signals, allowing more signals to flash at night. Previously, intersections with dual left turn lanes did not flash at night. Moving forward, when safe to do so, these approaches will change into flashing red operation at night instead of cycling through the normal phases.

“It makes little sense to most when you are stuck at a red light in the middle of the night and there isn’t an oncoming car in sight. We can keep Sioux Falls moving with these changes and still keep our drivers safe, too,” says Mayor Mike Huether.

The City of Sioux Falls says it has a total of 267 traffic signals, and currently 211 of them flash at night. About 20 additional intersections will be reviewed for this possible change, starting with the intersection of North Jaycee Lane and North Minnesota Avenue and the intersection of Benson Road and North Minnesota Avenue.

If visibility concerns exist at the intersections or the intersection includes complicated lane geometry, flashing is not possible. Currently, most of the traffic signals begin flashing at either 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. and are programmed to come out of flash mode at 6 a.m.

“One of the questions we hear asked the most is in regard to the flashing of traffic signals and if it would be possible to flash more,” says Heath Hoftiezer, Principal Traffic Engineer. “The City of Sioux Falls will continue to monitor the safety of these intersections in an effort to keep Sioux Falls moving.”

The Public Works Engineering division will continually review these changes by listening to public comments, observing operations, and working with the Police Department on any adjustments that need to be made.