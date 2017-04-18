Denny Sanford Premier Center Offering Park-And-Ride Options For Upcoming Events

Available Thursday Night And Saturday Night For El Riad Shrine Circus And Concerts Premier Center Urges Car Pooling

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Denny Sanford Premier Center announced that will provide additional parking options for people planning to attend the El Riad Shrine Circus and Florida Georgia Line concert this Thursday night or for the Circus and Def Leppard concert Saturday night.

Carpooling would also help increase the number of parking spaces at and around the Premier Center.

The free park-and-ride shuttle service will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday and Saturday and will run until 11:30 p.m. Trollies will shuttle patrons from the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds north parking lot along Madison St. to the Premier Center.

Ticket holders should arrive early for these events to avoid long lines at the entrances. Doors open at 6 p.m. each night for the circus, and 5:30 p.m. for each concert.

Free parking is available in the four lots at the Premier Center. Additional parking is available at McCart Fields located a few blocks south of the Premier Center on Western Avenue, as well as on the streets south and east of the facility, allowing people to walk to the venue.

For additional information, as well as driving directions, visit www.dennysanfordpremiercenter.com and click on Plan Your Visit.