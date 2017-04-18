Feds Practice Ebola Evacuations Despite Past Trump Criticism

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration recently conducted drills for transporting Ebola virus patients to the United States, even though Donald Trump railed against his predecessor’s decision to bring Ebola-infected patients to the U.S. for treatment in 2014.

The State Department and the Department of Health and Human Services say they led an unprecedented inter-agency drill last week to test their preparedness to deal with a new outbreak of Ebola or another highly infectious disease.

Eleven simulated patients were flown in specially designed bio-containment containers from Sierra Leone to Washington’s Dulles International Airport. They then went to five medical centers across the U.S.

As a private citizen, Trump heaped scathing criticism on President Barack Obama for the Ebola evacuations, saying they were dangerous and a threat to America.

