Iowa Woman Sentenced On Charges Related To Death Of Child

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) – A Davenport woman has been given 15 years in prison on charges related to the death of an18-month-old girl in her care.

The Quad-City Times reports that 31-year-old Stephanie Harris had pleaded guilty in February to two counts of child endangerment. Prosecutors dropped a third count in exchange for Harris’ plea. She was sentenced Thursday in Scott County District Court.

Court documents say the little girl died in November 2014. An autopsy report says she died of bleeding on the brain, and it also noted injuries that suggested neglect. Authorities say Harris didn’t try to get medical attention for the girl despite her trouble walking, swelling on her forehead and seizures.

Another child found in the home had swelling and bruising on his head and marks on his face.