Kennedy’s D Leads Augie In Game One

Vikes split NSIC doubleheader with Winona

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana University softball split a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference doubleheader against Winona State University on Tuesday afternoon. The Vikings used a pair of home runs in game one to win the opener 4-3 before falling 7-2 in game two.

Augustana now stands at 31-11 on the season, including 16-4 in NSIC play. Winona State is now 36-9, 17-3 in conference games.

Game one

Samantha Eisenreich and Christina Pickett each homered to lead Augustana to a 4-3 win over Winona State in game one of Tuesday’s twinbill.

The Warriors took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning but a three-run home run by Pickett in the bottom of the fifth helped the Vikings overcome the deficit.

Kaylea Schorr and Kylie Rome led the Vikings at the plate each picking up a pair of hits. Lexy Pederson earned her 16th win of the season holding the Warriors to three runs on nine hits for the complete-game victory.

Winona State opened up the scoring in the top of the second inning getting a run across on a sacrifice bunt by Samantha McLean. Katelyn Kolb followed with an RBI single to left with one out and the Warriors led 2-0.

Eisenreich cut WSU’s lead in half in the bottom of the third with a one out solo home run to left, her third of the season, to make it a 2-1 game.

Pederson settled into the game allowing just four hits over the next four innings. The Vikings broke through with three runs on three hits in the bottom of the fifth to go in front 4-2. Schorr started a two-out rally in the fifth with a single to left field. Sarah Kennedy followed with a single and Pickett stepped to the plate and took an 0-1 pitch deep to left center for her fourth home run of the year.

Winona State made a threat in the top of the seventh and was able to plate an unearned run to make it 4-3 but Pederson held the Warriors in check to earn the game one win for the Vikings.

Game two

Winona State scored five runs in the top of the second and Jordan Kleman struck out nine in a 7-2 win in game two for the Warriors. Kleman held Augustana without a hit until Schorr doubled with two outs in the third.

Schorr led Augustana in game two going 2 for 4 with a double and a home run. Abby Chandler and Kara McDougall each picked up a pair of hits for the Vikings.

Winona State scored five runs in the top of the second to go in front 5-0. The Warriors got a bounce on a ball down the right field line that went for a double with one out in the inning and Jamee Schleis singled in two runs. Allyson O’Herron followed with a single and Samantha McLean followed that with a three-run home run to put the Warriors up 5-0.

Augustana left the bases loaded in the fourth inning and was able to get on the board in the bottom of the fifth on a solo home run by Shannon Petersen, her 10th of the season, to make it a 5-1 game. Chandler and McDougall picked up back-to-back two-out singles after the home run by Petersen but the Vikings were unable to generate any more runs.

Winona State added two runs in the top of the seventh to extend its lead to 7-1. Schorr homered with one out in the seventh to make it 7-2 but Kleman needed just two pitches to get the final two outs of the game.

Augustana returns to action this Saturday and Sunday with road games at Minnesota Crookston and Bemidji State. The Vikings play at Minnesota Crookston on Saturday, April 22, at 1 p.m. before taking on Bemidji State on Sunday at 12 p.m.