Lit Fireplace Causes House Fire In Central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A lit fireplace that spilled over caused a house fire in central Sioux Falls on Tuesday morning.

A man and woman were inside their home on Summit Avenue and 2nd Street when they saw smoke and called 911, according to Battalion Chief Mark Bukovich. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue arrived at the house five minutes later with 22 firefighters and five fire trucks. It took firefighters about 10 minutes to put out the fire, but they worked for about an hour before they cleared the scene. Bukovich says this involved tearing down one of the exterior walls to get to the chimney.

Both people inside the home made it out safely with no injuries. Bukovich says despite one of the exterior walls of the home being torn down, they should still be able to stay in the home tonight.