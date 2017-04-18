Making Pineapple Dream Cake With The Fruit Club

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – This month the Fruit Club is bringing a tropical treat to the Sioux Empire, fresh pineapple!

Pick up Fruit Club pineapple at the Fruit Club Market Friday, Saturday and Sunday this week in Sioux Falls.

Watch in between the commercial breaks when we go Facebook Live!



PINEAPPLE DREAM CAKE

Ingredients

1 (18 1/4 oz.) box pudding yellow cake

1 (8oz.) can crushed pineapple

1/2 cup sour cream whipped topping

1 (3 1/2 oz.) box instant vanilla pudding: small

1 (6 oz.) package cool whip whipped topping

1 (20 oz.) can crushed pineapple

Preparation