Making Pineapple Dream Cake With The Fruit Club
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – This month the Fruit Club is bringing a tropical treat to the Sioux Empire, fresh pineapple!
Pick up Fruit Club pineapple at the Fruit Club Market Friday, Saturday and Sunday this week in Sioux Falls.
Watch in between the commercial breaks when we go Facebook Live!
PINEAPPLE DREAM CAKE
Ingredients
- 1 (18 1/4 oz.) box pudding yellow cake
- 1 (8oz.) can crushed pineapple
- 1/2 cup sour cream whipped topping
- 1 (3 1/2 oz.) box instant vanilla pudding: small
- 1 (6 oz.) package cool whip whipped topping
- 1 (20 oz.) can crushed pineapple
Preparation
- Add cake mix, eggs, oil and water as directed on cake mix box
- Mix sour cream, crushed pineapple and pour into 11×13 in. pan
- Bake at 350F until done (30-40min)
- Dissolve pudding into pineapple with juice then fold in cool whip
- Frost when completely cooled