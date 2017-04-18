Meet The Ladies Of The Orange City Tulip Festival Court

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- For the young women on the Orange City Tulip Festival Court, the celebration of Dutch heritage is more than just three days of fun; it’s a year’s worth of responsibility to their hometown.

Each year, Orange City, Iowa welcomes tens of thousands of visitors for three days of parades, shows, Dutch food and more for their annual Tulip Festival. One of the most anticipated aspects of the Tulip Festival is the reveal of the Tulip Festival Court. Five young women, who are all seniors in high school and residents of Orange City, are nominated by the public to promote the festival. In November, the women participated in a pageant to determine who will serve as the queen.

Karli Lang, this year’s Tulip Festival Queen, says she’s always looked up to the women on the Tulip Festival Court and is honored to serve as queen. Lang is joined by fellow court members Emma De Jong, Olivia Duesenberg, Sydnee Olson and Noelle Sampson. Their duties include travelling to promote the Tulip Festival and “reigning” the festival. Watch the video above to learn about their custom-made, traditional Dutch costumes.

The women are thrilled to help celebrate the 77th year of the Tulip Festival. The celebration will run May 18-20. The three days will be packed with events and parades. For a schedule of the festival, click here.

A highlight of this year’s festival is the Tulip Festival Night Show production of “Shrek The Musical.” Tickets are required to attend the performances. To purchase tickets, click here.

For more information on the Tulip Festival, click here.