Mitchell Edges OG In Extras

Kernels win pitchers dual at Harmodon park

Louis Peterson had 10 strikeouts in 6 innings pitched for O’Gorman Tuesday night. Not to be outdone, Jed Schmidt also had 10 K’s in 5 innings for Mitchell. Sophomore Carson Max had a big run-scoring hit in the 8th, but the game went 2 extra innings before the Kernels prevailed 4-3 on a bases-loaded walk.