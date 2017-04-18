NCAA Hockey To Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls to host 3 more NCAA Tournaments including Region D-I Hockey

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Sioux Falls Sports Authority is excited to announce that Sioux Falls has been chosen as the host for three National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Championships from 2018-2022.

The selections are highlighted by the 2018 NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Regional that will be held on March 23-25 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The Sioux Falls Sports Authority will host this event in conjunction with the University of North Dakota and the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

“It is another exciting day to be a member of the Sioux Falls community. On behalf of the Sioux Falls Sports Authority, we want to thank the NCAA for the opportunity to once again showcase our city to student-athletes and fans from across the nation. These successful bids would not be possible without the support of many entities across the city and the partnerships we have created with the local conferences and universities.”

“The University of North Dakota is extremely excited to be awarded the 2018 NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey West Regional. It is an honor to be entrusted by the NCAA to host this championship and put on a great experience for student-athletes, coaches and fans.” University of North Dakota Athletic Director Brian Faison said, “Based on the success of the 2015 and 2017 Ice Hockey Regionals in Fargo, we look forward to continuing the tradition working with the staff at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center and the Sioux Falls Sports Authority. We have the best fans in college hockey and this announcement gives them another opportunity to potentially see our team play in the NCAA Tournament within driving distance.”

The Sioux Falls Sports Authority was also awarded the 2020 Division II Wrestling Championships and the 2020 Division II Women’s Volleyball Championships.

“In 2013 the Sports Authority was tasked to provide an positive championship experience with the eight championships awarded. To date we feel we have provided that experience with the five completed events and this is evident by the trust the NCAA has given us by awarding these championships.”

The Sioux Falls Sports Authority is also waiting to hear about the bids they placed for the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Regional in 2021 and 2022.