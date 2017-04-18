SF Man Who Showcased Guns On Facebook Speaks Out

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man who posted a controversial video showing off guns and using strong language, spoke out Tuesday night, saying he felt he had to post on Facebook after attending an event earlier this month.

But he says, he is not a threat.

“I was really distraught to see that many people, those are the people I’ve lived among for 20 years,” says Ehab Jaber.

The number of people who showed up for a seminar that was reported as ‘anti-Muslim’ at the Hilton Garden Inn South, didn’t sit well for Ehab Jaber.

“There were children, there were men, women of all ages,” says Jaber. “It was like a family picnic come to hate all Muslims.”

He says he went to the seminar just to check it out.

“I didn’t go there because it was a Christian conference, I went there because it was anti-Muslimism and I was curious.”

But after listening to a couple minutes of the seminar, “the whole thing was just a book tour,” says Jaber, he walked out.

Contrary to what police say, Jaber says he wasn’t forced to leave, but was told he couldn’t film the event, so he left on his own.

“I was done with the event. I didn’t go to hurt anyone, so I left.”

That’s when Jaber filmed the Facebook live video in the parking lot.

The video states “now if you want to be really scared, be scared,” as he brandishes multiple guns, including a riffle and ammunition.

So why did he post it?

“Because I can,” says Jaber. “Because I am an American citizen.”

Jaber’s video caught some backlash.

“There’s a lot of people out there who are going to think that because I’m Muslim I shouldn’t have that right, but tough,” says Jaber. “Build a time machine, go back in time and change the constitution and we’ll talk about it then.”

He says some people may be afraid of a certain religion, but there are much worse things to be scared of, including guns.

“I’m going to capitalize on other people’s fear, but I’m going to do something good with it.”

Now, Jaber wants to use his voice to bring attention to injustices in the community.

Despite drawing criticism for his video, he’ll continue to post publicly about issues that matter to him.

“I will not back down from this; I will not be bullied.”

Jaber says while his video may not have been the best approach, he had no intention of threatening anyone.

The video has been viewed over 3,000 times and shared more than 30 times on Facebook.

Sioux Falls Police and the FBI spoke with Jaber.

They say Jaber has open carry and concealed carry permits, so he won’t face any charges.

“He had a lot of guns with him but he wasn’t breaking any laws,” says Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens. “He didn’t threaten anybody directly, he didn’t threaten any groups of people anything like that and it’s not illegal to carry guns or have guns with you.”