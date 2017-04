Sioux Falls To Host 2 NCAA D-II Championship Games

SIOUX FALLS – According to NCAA website, Sioux Falls and Denny Sanford Premier Center will host the D1 Ice Hockey Regional from March 23-25, 2018. Sioux Falls is also slated to host the D-II Volleyball Championships on December 10-12th 2020 at the Sanford Pentagon & the D-II Wrestling Championships March 13-14th 2020 at the Premier Center.