Armed Man Posts Controversial Facebook Live Video

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A Facebook Live video created by a Sioux Falls man is stirring up controversy.

Ehab Jaber made the video April 9. He was armed when he went to rally with demonstrators who were protesting outside of what they called an “anti-Muslim” gathering.

“And now if you really want to be scared, be scared,” Jaber says in the video. The video now has more than 3,000 views and is catching the attention of many residents in Sioux Falls.

Police say Jaber showed up to the Hilton Garden Inn South with some guns on him. According to police, a security guard noticed it and informed him guns weren’t allowed in the building. Jaber left and went to his car and started filming a Facebook Live video. In the video, he pulls out a rifle and multiple handguns and tells viewers to “be scared,” but police say his words did not meet the criteria of a threat.

“He had a lot of guns with him, but he wasn’t breaking any laws. He didn’t threaten anybody directly, he didn’t threaten any groups of people anything like that and it’s not illegal to carry guns or have guns with you,” says Officer Sam Clemens of the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Police say Jaber does have open carry and concealed carry permits. They also spoke with him, so did the FBI. Police say the information was sent to the Lincoln County State’s Attorney’s Office and no charges will be made.

“You have to have some type of specific threat or manner, just having a gun just because it alarms people doesn’t constitute a threat. That doesn’t mean you are going to harm people,” says Clemens.

Jaber did make another Facebook message on Tuesday afternoon. He talked about the misconceptions people have towards Muslims. He says he is tired of the powerful walking over others.

“Were you expecting a cave and an ISIS flag behind me, you probably were, you were hoping to see a cave and an ISIS flag behind me,” Jaber.