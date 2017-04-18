Sioux Falls Wins 3 NCAA Tournament Bids

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Will Host Division One Ice Hockey Regional In 2018

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—Sioux Falls will get to host three more NCAA tournaments over the next few years.

The NCAA announced the winners of host city bids Tuesday.

Chris Semrau, Assistant General Manager with the Denny Sanford Premier Center, said they’re excited to host a first time ever event in the state.

“This is huge. This is the first time Division One hockey has been to South Dakota,” said Semrau.

The Denny Sanford Premier Center is the home of the 2018 NCAA Division One Hockey West Regional from March 23-25.

A victory in Sioux Falls will have one school skating to the Frozen Four.

Semrau is no stranger to the event.

He helped host it at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, North Dakota in 2006.

He said he believes Sioux Falls is ready to light the lamp with the college hockey community.

“With the fan base and the interest in hockey in this community that has grown over the last several years, this is the next step in that evolution,” said Semrau.

Bryan Miller, Executive Director of the Sioux Falls Sports Authority, said they want the bid process to become a trend for Sioux Falls.

“That’s what’s really exciting about the last few years. There’s always been another event that’s been checked off for the state of South Dakota and the city of Sioux Falls,” said Miller.

The Premier Center will also host the Division Two Wrestling Championships from March 13-14, 2020.

The Sanford Pentagon gets a piece of the action with the Division Two Volleyball Championships from December 10-12, 2020.

“We’re putting ourselves on the map, we’re putting ourselves in the conversation and that’s where we need to be. That’s where the Sports Authority needs to be as well as the city of Sioux Falls,” said Miller.

It’s not only sports fans celebrating more tourney bids.

Terri Schmidt, Executive Director with Visit Sioux Falls, said businesses cheer just as loudly.

“It helps us with tax generation and it keeps people in jobs, it creates room night business in the hotels, the business and the restaurants, etc, etc,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt also said while the focus is one the current bids, they already have eyes on what’s next.

“We want to first off all take care of the business that we have, because that’s our bread and butter. But what’s next, we just keep looking bigger and more and bigger and more,” said Schmidt.

Sioux Falls also remains in consideration for regional final bids of the Division One Women’s Basketball tournament in 2021 to 2022.

Miller said that decision will be coming “later this year.”

Sioux Falls is also hosting three other NCAA championships in 2018, including the Division Two Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships at the Sanford Pentagon.