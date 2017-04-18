State Lawmakers To Study Water Issue, Workforce Housing

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Lawmakers are set to study how the use of publicly-owned bodies of water over privately-owned land should be regulated, an issue that has vexed landowners and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

The Legislature’s Executive Board decided Tuesday on topics to study ahead of the 2018 session. The panel also approved a study on workforce housing.

The first study committee would look at nonmeandered waters, which are bodies of water -usually smaller in size – that weren’t specially designated during government surveys in the late 1800s.

It would encompass issues including a recent state Supreme Court decision, private property protections, public access to waters and the regulation and management of nonmeandered waters.

Since the court decision, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks has limited access to infrastructure on over 20 lakes in the state.