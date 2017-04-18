State Prison Inmate Michael Clark Back In Custody

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– A state prison inmate placed on escape status last week is back in custody.

Inmate Michael Clark was apprehended by the Sioux Falls Police Department at a Sioux Falls residence this afternoon. He is currently housed at the Jameson Annex to the South Dakota State Penitentiary.

Clark left the Sioux Falls Community Work Center April 13 to search for work release employment. Escape procedures were enacted when he failed to return to the Community Work Center at the designated time.

Clark is currently serving an 8-year sentence for grand theft out of Charles Mix County and two concurrent 5-year sentences for second-degree burglary out of Miner County.

Failing to return to custody following an assignment or temporary leave constitutes second-degree escape, a class 5 felony, and is punishable by a maximum of five years in prison.