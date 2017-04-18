USF gets walkoff and perfection in sweep of Concordia-SP

SIOUX FALLS – Sophomore pitcher Kerrigan Hoshaw threw University of Sioux Falls Softball’s first perfect game in their NCAA Division II era, retiring all 15 Concordia-St. Paul batters in USF’s 8-0 five-inning victory in game one of Tuesday’s doubleheader. In a close game two, Sioux Falls (25-20, 12-8 NSIC) came from behind in the bottom of the seventh to score two runs, including an Ashley Meyer solo homerun, to defeat the Golden Bears, 3-2.

USF has now won four straight games and extended their series lead over Concordia-St. Paul to 10-2 since beginning competition against the Golden Bears in 2012-13 when USF joined the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The sweep was big for the Cougars as they now move into fifth in the NSIC standings with 10 games to play and the top 10 teams earn a spot in the NSIC Tournament on May 4-6 in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls now heads to the road to face St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth on April 22 and 23, respectively.

Sioux Falls 8, Concordia-St. Paul 0 (5 inn.)

Dominant from start to finish, Kerrigan Hoshaw retired all 15 batters she faced and drove in two runs to complete the first perfect game in USF Softball’s Division II tenure, an 8-0 win over Concordia St. Paul in game one of Tuesday’s doubleheader. Hoshaw struck out four batters and had some great defensive plays behind her earning her 10th win of her sophomore season.

The Cougars held a one-run lead in the first inning after Kenna Heath singled in what proved to be the game-winning run with two outs. In the second, USF added three more tallies, capitalizing on a CSP error. Emily Hove led off with a double and scored on Sydney Nieveen’s single up the middle two batters later. Jasmine Ragusi reached on an error and Hoshaw made the Golden Bears pay, hitting her 10th double to score both runners for a 4-0 USF lead.

Hoshaw added two more strikeouts in the next two innings after fanning two batters in the first to reach her four Ks on the day. The Cougars then doubled their lead in the bottom of the fourth, giving Hoshaw the opportunity to complete her perfect game. With three straight singles from Britni Broussard, Breanna Black and Nieveen, USF scored their first two runs of the inning and were in prime position to score again. Ragusi drove in the third run with a single and her pinch runner, Miranda White, scored on a wild pitch to put Sioux Falls up 8-0.

In the fifth inning, Hoshaw was aided by a stellar defensive play to keep her perfect game intact. On a hard ground ball up the middle, Heath dove to make the play and got the leadoff runner out. After a flyout to first base, Hoshaw made the final out herself, fielding a ground ball and throwing it to first base for the clinching out.

Sioux Falls 3, Concordia-St. Paul 2

Coming from behind to complete the sweep, Sioux Falls scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Concordia-St. Paul, 3-2, in game two of Tuesday’s doubleheader. Ashley Meyer hit a solo homerun and a bases-loaded dropped fly ball allowed the Cougars to surge ahead for the game-two victory.

Kerrigan Hoshaw earned her second win of the day, allowing one run in her lone inning pitched after relieving starter Courtney Hoshaw, who allowed one run on seven hits in her six innings of work. Four different Cougars recorded two hits apiece: Sydney Nieveen, Jasmine Ragusi, Hoshaw and Kenna Heath with Hoshaw driving in USF’s first run of the game.

Sioux Falls scored in the first inning for the second consecutive game, using three hits to plate their first run. Nieveen doubled then advanced to third on Ragusi’s single. Hoshaw drove in Nieveen with a sacrifice fly to second base.

Mathews kept the one-run advantage for USF intact, throwing five shutout innings before the Golden Bears broke through with three hits to score a run in the sixth inning and tie the game at 1-1. USF threatened in the bottom of the sixth, but stranded runners on second and third to keep the game tied heading into the seventh.

Hoshaw relieved Mathews in the circle, but couldn’t reclaim her dominant form of the first game as CSP scored in the top of the seventh inning. However, the damage was limited due to Britni Broussard throwing out a runner at the plate to keep the Golden Bears to one run in the inning.

USF quickly erased the 2-1 deficit when Meyer hit her first career homerun, sending the first pitch of the inning over the centerfield fence for her first career homerun, which tied the game at 2-2. Breanna Black, Ragausi and Hoshaw then loaded the bases with three straight singles to give USF an opportunity to win in a walkoff. After a fielder’s choice, the Cougars benefitted from a Concordia-St. Paul error when the CSP centerfielder dropped a fly ball and Ragus scored the game-winning run for the 3-2 victory.