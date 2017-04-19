Avera Health Begins New Construction With Demolition Of Old Tower

Avera Health started the process of building its new health campus in Sioux Falls with the demolition of an old tower Wednesday morning.

Some in the small crowd shouted, “Any minute now.”

In order to start construction of the largest building project in the city’s history, crews had to take down a 300 foot tower first. The tower on 69th Street near Louise Avenue was once a TV tower, then a radio tower, and for the last few years, it served as a cell tower. Avera Health’s Executive Vice President says it hasn’t been in use since the start of this year.

Richard Molseed said, “It was kind of without ceremony but it was fun and it does, sometimes you have to take down the old to build up with the new.”

Avera says we can expect to see some work on the property within the next few months. The first phase includes a surgical hospital and medical office building. Opening of the campus is slated for 2020.