Breadico Offers Sioux Falls A Taste Of France and San Francisco

Breadico offers a variety of breads only found in 20-30 other cities across the country.

When David Napolitano saw a need for great sourdough breads in Sioux Falls, he converted a garage stall into a commercial wholesale bakery and began selling his breads in local farmers markets and specialty stores around the city.

One year and six months later he opened Breadico, his own brick and mortar bakery.

Breadico is located on the East Bank District of Sioux Falls and offers a variety of sourdough breads as well as breakfast, lunch and dinner.

David’s ever changing menu consists of hearty sandwiches with fresh ingredients, artisan pizzas made with long fermented dough and a selection of rolls and scones in the morning, all cooked to perfection in a hand built wood fire oven.

Every hour at Breadico, fresh loaves are pulled straight from the stone oven.

Breadico:

201 N. Weber Avenue

Hours:

Sunday & monday closed

Tuesday-thursday: 8:00am – 4:00pm

Friday & saturday: 8:00am – 8:00pm

Website:

http://www.breadico.com