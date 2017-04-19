Driver Sentenced To 9 Years In Fatal Drunken Driving Crash

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – A man convicted of driving drunk and causing a fatal crash in rural Davison County has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Prosecutors say 19-year-old Tate Thompson drank vodka at a party before crashing his vehicle and killing 18-year-old Dylan Mentele, of Alexandria, a passenger, last June.

A 17-year-old female passenger from Mitchell suffered life-threatening injuries. Thompson and two other passengers sustained minor injuries.

The Daily Republic reports Thompson apologized to Mentele’s family during sentencing Tuesday and told the court he wished he could trade place with him.

Law enforcement reports say Thompson was going 83 mph on a 55 mph road and ran from the crash scene. Officers found him about 90 minutes later.