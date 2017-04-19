Environmental Services Manager
Sanford Health
Job Location:
Sioux Falls
Job Description:
Plans, directs and supervises the housekeeping department for a healthcare facility. Developing policies, processes and quality control systems on housekeeping activities (disinfection, cleaning, sterilization, waste management, etc.) to ensure a clean and safe healthcare environment. Developing and managing the budget for housekeeping function in a healthcare organization. Monitoring the housekeeping department to ensure compliance with all healthcare regulatory agency codes. Ensuring staff is properly trained to perform their jobs and improve customer satisfaction.
Requirements:
Bachelor’s degree of past experience commensurate with areas of responsibility.
Contact Information:
Sanford Health Human Resources
talent@sanfordhealth.org
http://sanfordhealth.jobs/sioux-falls-sd/manager-environmental-services-environmental-services/B52BBC6C7BC440FBA680C79C7556C030/job/