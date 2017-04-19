Iowa Lawmakers OK 20-Week Abortion Ban, 3-Day Wait Period

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature has approved a bill that would ban most abortions in the state at 20 weeks of pregnancy with no exceptions for rape, incest or fatal fetal conditions.

The state Senate voted 30-20 Tuesday for the legislation and the state House approved it earlier this month. The bill heads to GOP Gov. Terry Branstad, who is expected to sign it.

At least 19 other states have approved similar 20-week bans, which are based on the disputed premise that a fetus can feel pain at that stage. Some have been halted amid court challenges.

The legislation would also require a woman to wait 72 hours before she could get an abortion.

The bill is a major conservative victory for the new GOP-led Legislature. Democrats blocked previous abortion restrictions.