Juveniles Facing Drug, Kidnapping Charges After Police Pursuit

Police: Boy caught with meth after stealing car with 6-year-old inside

An unmarked police car is damaged and three people are taken into custody after a pursuit Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., Sioux Falls police say an officer stopped a car at 10th Street and Van Eps Avenue because the driver had a warrant out for his arrest. The officer asked the driver to get out of the vehicle. While the driver was out, the juvenile male passenger in the front seat hopped into the driver’s seat and drove off. Police say he stopped the car at Austin Street and Blauvelt Avenue and got out, but accidentally put the car in reverse instead of park. The car rolled backward down the street and hit an unmarked police car, causing minor damage.

A juvenile female passenger in the backseat got out of the car with the original driver’s six-year-old daughter. As the juvenile female got out, the car ran over her right foot. Police say she tried to throw the six-year-old girl over a fence and flee from officers. But, she didn’t make it very far and was caught by police. She was treated at the hospital for her injured foot and lodged in the Juvenile Detention Center. She’s facing charges including kidnapping, child endangerment, fleeing and obstructing police.

After a foot chase, the juvenile male who fled the car was taken into custody as well. Police say he had meth on him. He was lodged at the JDC for several charges, including drug & paraphernalia possession, kidnapping, child endangerment, fleeing police and grand theft.

The original driver was arrested for his warrant and cited for other traffic offenses. His daughter was turned over to her mother.