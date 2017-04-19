Driver Arrested For DWI After Hitting Parked Train

Photo Courtesy: Sioux Falls Police Dept.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Police were called to the intersection of East 3rd Street and North Weber Ave. for reports of a car vs. train accident at around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the driver of a 1992 Ford F150 truck had struck a parked train.

No injuries were reported.

The lights at the intersection were properly working at the time of the crash.

27-year-old Michael Kubitscheck of Sioux Falls was arrested for DWI 1st and failure to stop at a railroad crossing.

The roadway will be re-open and will not affect the morning commute.

