Principal Shot In 2015 Submits Resignation

HARRISBURG, S.D. – The Harrisburg High School principal, who was shot in the arm by a 16-year-old student in October, 2015, is resigning.

Principal Kevin Lein submitted his resignation during Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

At the beginning of the next school year, Dr. Lein will be starting a new job in Jefferson, Iowa as the regional administrator.

Dr. Lein has been the principal at Harrisburg for the past 7 years.

The school board accepted Dr. Lein’s resignation unanimously, and moved to ask assistant principal Ryan Rollinger to take his place next year.

Rollinger was not present at the meeting to officially accept or decline.

Chairperson Mike Knudson says he is confident Rollinger will accept the new role.

KDLT has a call out to Mr. Rollinger for comment.