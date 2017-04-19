RibFest Announces Music Line-Up And Vendors For 20th Anniversary

SIOUX FALLS S.D. – SMG and Pepper Entertainment are inviting the Sioux Empire for this year’s RibFest to celebrate its 20th anniversary. RibFest will be held at the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds, June 1-3, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day.

The early years of RibFest were marked by multiple return engagements by two bands with huge regional followings— Johnny Holm Band and Kory & the Fireflies. Those bands will headline this year’s “Throwback Thursday” music lineup and the official 20th anniversary party night. Local band DNR will be the opening act that night.

As a special thank you to the community’s support the past two decades, RibFest admission Thursday starting at 4 p.m. will be only $5. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 21, at 10 a.m. at the box office, www.ticketmaster.com, or charge-by-phone at 800-745-3000.

Friday night’s music lineup includes rockers Fuel and Dishwalla, along with Marcy Playground.

Saturday’s concert schedule features country crooner Kip Moore and more to be announced.

RibFest will be held over three days this year, Thursday through Saturday June 1-3 with gates opening at 11 a.m. each day—including Thursday, which used to open at 4 p.m.

KidzFest at RibFest, sponsored by Sanford Children’s Hospital, will take place on Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Admission is free. Popular children’s music performer Phil Baker returns for the first time in two years. Other activities include games, giant inflatables, arts and crafts, the Zoomobile from the Great Plains Zoo, and visitors from local law enforcement and fire-rescue agencies.

Also new this year, RibFest’s rib vendors will use Curly’s brand ribs as the “official ribs of RibFest,” giving hungry folks a new taste to enjoy this year, courtesy of Smithfield Foods, which operates John Morrell’s in Sioux Falls.

RibFest is reaching out to South Dakota rib vendors to showcase local ribs to go along with the national “ribbers” who come each year. This year, Heck’s BBQ out of Vermillion will take a spot, replacing Rowdy Hog Smokin’ BBQ from last year.

The rest of “ribber row” includes Desperado’s, Porky ‘n Beans and Cowboy’s BBQ, the longest serving ribbers at the Sioux Falls event, as well as Johnson’s BBQ, Aussom Aussie, Just North of Memphis (formerly Willingham’s), and Rasta Joe’s.

Each will be competing for the coveted People’s Choice Award, as well as the first, second, or third place Critic’s Choice category. Winners will receive a cash award, a trophy, and bragging rights as they head to the next competition down the road.

Camping is also available this year at the fairgrounds. To reserve a camping spot, or for more information, contact the Sioux Empire Fair Association directly at 605.367.7178.

For more information about RibFest activities, bands, sponsors, hours, pricing and more, visit www.sfribfest.com.