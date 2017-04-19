Safe Families For Children Offers Comfort During Family Crisis

Safe Families for Children is not foster care or adoption. It's lending a helping hand during tough times.

Safe Families for Children in Sioux Falls is looking for more host families. Safe Families is not foster care or adoption, it is simply giving your time and home to children going through a hard time.

“There are times when families are going through a crisis.” Erin Wescott said, “Mom and Dad perhaps are going through a tough time. Maybe they need time to work something out, to find a job, who knows. A lot of these families don’t have anyone to turn to. No family, no friends to rely on. That is where Safe Families steps in.”

Safe Families for Children is all volunteer based. There is no money exchanged between families and there is no money gained. People just offer a place for kids to stay as long as they need to.

“Right now, the average length of stay for kids in a home is around six weeks.” Wescott said, “We are always in need of host families and the experience is life changing for everyone involved.”

If you need help or would like to help, contact Safe Families for Children through Bethany Christian Services at 605-336-6999 or stop by in person to 400 South Sycamore Avenue, suite 103-1.